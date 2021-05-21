Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $42,267.54 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 201,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $42,267.54.

OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 3,028,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,925. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

