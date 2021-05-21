Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Sells $42,267.54 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 201,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $42,267.54.
OTCMKTS BPSR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. 3,028,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,808,925. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
Organicell Regenerative Medicine Company Profile
