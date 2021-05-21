Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,201,500.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $2,201,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,546.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Starr Wisdom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $442,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Starr Wisdom sold 8,050 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $132,825.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Starr Wisdom sold 15,154 shares of Organogenesis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $222,763.80.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

ORGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

