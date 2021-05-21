Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.02 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. Origo has a market cap of $3.02 million and $615,598.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.89 or 0.01022428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00098860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.82 or 0.09284956 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

