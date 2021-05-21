Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DNNGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

DNNGY traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 18,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,945. Ørsted A/S has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $76.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

