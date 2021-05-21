Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

RNGTF opened at $6.10 on Friday. Osisko Development has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $10.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. Its flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project located in British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

