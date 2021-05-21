Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.58.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. CIBC decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR traded up C$0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.99. 275,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.87. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.5374377 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 582,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,999,034.19. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.