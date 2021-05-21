Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$21.50

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.34.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.90 on Thursday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.71 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.74, for a total value of C$1,098,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582,290 shares in the company, valued at C$7,999,034.19. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. Insiders sold 214,565 shares of company stock worth $2,998,784 in the last quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

