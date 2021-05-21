Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year sales of $220,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

OTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 311,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $917,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the first quarter worth approximately $18,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Otonomy by 230.8% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Otonomy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,209,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Otonomy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OTIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 220,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,172. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Otonomy has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $139.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.31.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

