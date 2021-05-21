Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) will announce sales of $331.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the lowest is $324.90 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $232.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

OUT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 23,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.