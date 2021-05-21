Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.46.

NYSE OVV opened at $25.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $2,835,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1,464,640.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 146,464 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

