OWNDATA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 53.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $526,851.66 and approximately $2.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 79.3% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00119868 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00755390 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

