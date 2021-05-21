Oxen Price Down 28.7% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $56.61 million and approximately $239,722.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002939 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,489.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.06 or 0.06404874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $646.86 or 0.01822686 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00479779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00167818 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.98 or 0.00690301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.56 or 0.00458052 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007303 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00422536 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,272,474 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

