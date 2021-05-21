Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $13,315,414.65 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,427,993.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

PLTR traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,092,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,053,508. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.