Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.970-5.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.97-5.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.13.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $19.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.45. 3,729,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.46 and a 200-day moving average of $339.05. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

