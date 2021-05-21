Paparazzi (PAZZI) Hits Market Capitalization of $12,524.15

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $12,524.15 and $13.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00068455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.63 or 0.00965286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.00 or 0.08334155 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paparazzi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.