Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the zero ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of TSE:PLC traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting C$33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,759. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$983.16 million and a PE ratio of 35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.03. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$21.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$93.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.