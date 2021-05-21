Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.73.

PKI stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.01 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.4500002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

