Parnassus Investments CA Has $30.87 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.22% of Pool worth $30,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 67.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.50.

POOL stock opened at $429.73 on Friday. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.48.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. Pool’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock worth $20,984,285 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

