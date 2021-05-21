Patientory (PTOY) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $22,321.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Patientory has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.37 or 0.00974051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00097008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.71 or 0.08764750 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

