Peel Hunt Increases Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Price Target to GBX 335

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

MAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mitchells & Butlers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 313.60 ($4.10) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 316.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 281.07. The company has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.97.

In other news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 133 shares of company stock valued at $41,734.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

