Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock.
TBC Bank Group stock opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,059.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.28. TBC Bank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).
About TBC Bank Group
