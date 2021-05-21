Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock.

TBC Bank Group stock opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.61) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,059.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,154.28. TBC Bank Group has a 1 year low of GBX 700 ($9.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64).

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

