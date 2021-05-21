Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 755 ($9.86) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 706.91 ($9.24).

Shares of LON:LAND opened at GBX 705.20 ($9.21) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 718.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 675.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The firm has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.06%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, with a total value of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

