Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight (LON:DIA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Dialight alerts:

DIA opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.69 million and a P/E ratio of -12.35. Dialight has a 52-week low of GBX 225 ($2.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 346.84 ($4.53).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.