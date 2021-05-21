Peel Hunt Reiterates Hold Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Knights Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knights Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 452.50 ($5.91).

Knights Group stock opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £353.56 million and a P/E ratio of -194.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 436.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.79. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 338 ($4.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 500 ($6.53).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

