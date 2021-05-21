Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 709.50 ($9.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 699.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 671.35. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

