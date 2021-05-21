Peel Hunt Reiterates “Reduce” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

GPOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 829 ($10.83) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 663.10 ($8.66).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 709.50 ($9.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 699.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 671.35. Great Portland Estates has a 52-week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit