PEPS Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $374.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $241,857.98 and approximately $374.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00019783 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00192319 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,007,898 coins and its circulating supply is 44,767,731 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

