PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

