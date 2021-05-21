Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Releases Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of PSHG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,801. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. Performance Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Performance Shipping in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.