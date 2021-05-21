PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after acquiring an additional 232,138 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,310,000 after acquiring an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,590,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $147.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

