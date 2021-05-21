Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Petco Health and Wellness stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,800. Petco Health and Wellness has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.