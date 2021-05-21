Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $318,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $753,550.00.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.