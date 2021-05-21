Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Price Target Increased to C$0.70 by Analysts at Raymond James

Petrus Resources (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$0.45 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS PTRUF opened at $0.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.74.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

