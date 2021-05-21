Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group NV develops innovative therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders, specialty products for surgical indications and nutritional products. The advanced technologies of the Company include innovative and validated platforms for the production of protein therapeutics, technology and processes for the purification and formulation of its products. Its primary product Ruconest (R) is a recombinant human C1 inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema in the European Union countries, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Pharming Group NV is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands. “

PHGUF opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $776.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

