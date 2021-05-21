Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) “Under Review” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 731.20 ($9.55) on Tuesday. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of GBX 577.80 ($7.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 824.40 ($10.77). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 729.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 722.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The company has a market cap of £7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.51%.

In related news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

