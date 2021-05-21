Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $39,619.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011798 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

