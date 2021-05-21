Pillar (PLR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,082.00

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0432 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $11.21 million and $34,082.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.01070476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.57 or 0.09458530 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

