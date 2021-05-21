Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.97 and last traded at $126.74. Approximately 198,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,390,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after buying an additional 387,647 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $659,086,000.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

