Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $74.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of PNFP stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.50. 2,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,745. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.37.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 349,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $575,626.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 265,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,851,572.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,374. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 986,550 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,083,000 after acquiring an additional 782,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 474,735 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.