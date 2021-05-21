Pioneer Natural Resources to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.40 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.82.

Shares of PXD opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

