Piper Sandler Lowers Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $35.00

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 86.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

