Piper Sandler Weighs in on Altimmune, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Altimmune in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

ALT opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Altimmune by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Altimmune by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $15,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

