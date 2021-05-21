Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAGP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Plains GP stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Plains GP by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 919,983 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 9,023.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

