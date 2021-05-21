POA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $409,612.00 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. POA has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $409,612.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,757,351 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
