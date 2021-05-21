Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Points International Ltd. provides a range of e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators. It is the owner and operator of Points.com, the world’s leading reward program management Web site. Points.com is an online loyalty program management portal, where consumers can earn, buy, gift, share, swap and redeem miles and points with some of the loyalty programs and retail partners. Developed in partnership with Travelocity, Book with Points is a service, which allows consumers to search for, book and then directly pay for travel reservations using a mix of loyalty currency and cash with no blackout dates or capacity controls. The company has client or strategic operating relationships with the world’s leading loyalty programs. Participating programs include American Airlines AAdvantage program, Aeroplan, AsiaMiles, British Airways Executive Club, Wyndham Rewards, Delta SkyMiles and InterContinental Hotels Group’s Priority Club Rewards. Redemption partners include Amazon.com and Starbucks. “

Get Points International alerts:

PCOM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of PCOM opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Points International has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a P/E ratio of -106.24 and a beta of 1.71.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts predict that Points International will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Points International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.