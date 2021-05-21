Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $546,067.00

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and $546,067.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 47.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00069841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.01018958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00098636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.00 or 0.09145504 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

