PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 72,385 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
