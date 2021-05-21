PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.90. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 72,385 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $289.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the first quarter worth about $41,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 51.2% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.