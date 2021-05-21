Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,243,765.60 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 185,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,243,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,090,490 shares in the company, valued at $175,067,187.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 121,500 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $789,750.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,355 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $535,646.25.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $726,583.02.

On Friday, May 7th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 150,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 57,261 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $392,810.46.

On Friday, April 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PGEN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precigen in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precigen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Precigen by 1,422.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 802,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 1,280.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $4,154,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.