Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Precipio had a negative net margin of 258.88% and a negative return on equity of 98.29%.

PRPO stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53. Precipio has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Precipio stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Precipio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

