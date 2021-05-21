Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

PFD stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £863.68 million and a PE ratio of 11.22. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 97.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 96.25.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

