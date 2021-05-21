Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Premier reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.62.

PINC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Premier by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,533,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after buying an additional 669,785 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after acquiring an additional 356,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.